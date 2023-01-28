Keiran Trippier extends contract at Newcastle United

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has extended his contract with the club.

The England international full back was the first signing following the takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian backed public investment fund.

The 32-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

He has become a key player in Eddie Howe’s starting 11, helping the Magpies achieve a new record of 15 games unbeaten in the top flight this season.

He told the club’s media: “I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here. I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my teammates.

"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club and there's nowhere I'd rather be."

Newcastle United Head Coach, Eddie Howe, said: "It's a fitting reward for the season he's had. He's been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived, and now he's excelled in a team that's doing well.

"I can't praise him enough for everything he's given the club."

Following the departure of striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest on loan, Newcastle United could welcome Everton winger Anthony Gordon to St James' Park following negotiations between the two clubs.

The Magpies will play Southampton in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final on Tuesday, having secured a 1-0 win in the first leg at St Mary’s.