A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Police were called to the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday (27 January) to a report of a teenage boy and girl injured.

Emergency services attended where the boy and girl - aged 16 and 15 respectively - suffered serious injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article".

They were both taken to hospital, where the girl died later that evening.

The boy suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Both families are being supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: "An investigation was launched, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, and later on suspicion of murder.

"He remains in police custody.

"Our thoughts are with all loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can.

"We are determined to find out what happened and bring anyone involved to justice."

Derek Kennedy, mayor of Hexham, said: "It’s an absolute tragedy, the town is in complete shock, to lose one of our children who attends a local high school is just horrendous.

"Parents are really anxious for the health of their children because they’re all a part of this community, the schools are all really anxious that their children are really feeling the pain and suffering and shock of such an awful incident.

"In the Hexham community we have a very low crime rate, generally, it’s a community that looks after one another, we were awarded the happiest place to live in Great Britain last year.

"It’s a very warm and loving community so for a tragedy such as this to happen, we always find it much more difficult and it’s knocked everyone for six.

"To happen to such a young person and the alleged perpetrator to be a young person, in the high street at 5pm, is just shocking, everyone is just shocked and struggling to come to terms with it, it will ruin so many lives."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...