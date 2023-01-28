Students say the cost of studying at university will soon be out of reach to many as they protest against the rise in accommodation costs.

A demonstration took place on Palace Green in the centre of the city to protest against the plans signed off by the University, which will see the cost of catering and accommodation increase by up to 10.3%.

The University says it has had no choice but to increase rents due to increased operating costs, adding that the increases are below the rate of RPI.

However, those behind the protest say the rise will mean that the cost of the most common level of university accommodation would be 150% of the cost of the average maintenance loan.

Laura Curran, Welfare and Liberation officer at Durham University Student Union says: "The university knows first hand what it's like for costs to be going up, so you would expect some level of empathy."

"They know what position students are in - their costs are going up as well; the cost of learning, the cost of accommodation, rent, bills, food, all sorts. So the fact that they feel content with passing those costs on is just unacceptable."

Durham University says it is aware of the cost of living pressures facing its students and says it is offering more grants to support those who need it, particularly those from lower-income families with a total of £7.5 million allocated to its Durham Grant Scheme next year.

It says the scheme has increased by 10% this year and will rise by up to 13.6% in the next academic year, meaning undergraduates with a household income of less than £30,000 per year will receive a grant of £2,500 and those with an income of between £30,001 and £47,200 will receive between £2,495 and £780.

