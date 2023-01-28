A 79-year-old woman is in hospital in a critical condition after a road collision in Haltwhistle.

Police were called to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a van at a car park on Holme Terrace in the town shortly before 2.45pm on Friday 27 January.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers say the driver of the van, a red and white Volkswagen Crafter, is co-operating with their enquiries.

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a serious collision which has left an elderly woman in hospital.

“I would like to thank our officers as well as our blue-light partners who were on the scene quickly and helped us to support her.

“We are now working to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and would like any witnesses to get in touch.

“We are also keen for the public to provide any dashcam footage, especially if they saw the vehicle – a red and white VW Crafter van – in the area before or after 2.45pm. Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove to be key.”

