Anthony Gordon signs long-term deal with Newcastle United

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Everton winger Anthony Gordon

The 21-year-old England youth international has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at St James' Park.

He arrives for a fee reported to be around £40 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, which would make him the Magpies' second most expensive signing of all time.

On signing for the club, Gordon told club media: "Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me."

"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

Head coach Eddie Howe was keen to bring in attacking reinforcements following the departure of striker Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest on loan earlier in the window.

Howe said: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."

Gordon is cup-tied having appeared for Everton in an earlier match in the Carabao Cup, so will not feature for the Magpies in the second leg of their semi-final against Southampton on Tuesday.

However, he could make his debut in black and white against West Ham on Saturday 4 February.

