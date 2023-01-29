The Academy has announced it will conduct a review of 'award campaign' procedures to ensure that no guidelines were violated during this year's Oscar nominations.

It follows the surprise inclusion of Newcastle-born actress Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category.

She was nominated for her performance in the independent film To Leslie in which she plays a single mother who turns her life around after struggles with alcoholism following a lottery win.

While her performance was praised by stars including Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett, the film did not receive any nominations at the Golden Globes or Critics Choice Awards.

In a statement, which did not specifically mention Riseborough, the Academy said: "It is the Academy's goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards awards process.

"We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees to ensure no guidelines were violate and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.

"We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances."

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday 12 March in Los Angeles.

