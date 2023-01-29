A teenage girl who died in a suspected stabbing in Hexham has been named.

Holly Newton, from Haltwhistle in Northumberland, died from injuries sustained in a suspected assault on the evening of Friday 27 January

Police were called to the Priestpopple area of the town just after 5.10pm following reports a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy had been injured. They had suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a blade.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Holly died of her injuries in hospital. The boy remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Both of their families are receiving support from specialist officers.

Another 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of assault and later on suspicion of murder. He has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday 30 January.

Flowers and handwritten cards were left at the scene in Hexham Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Flowers and handwritten cards were placed alongside teddies at the scene. One note read: "To our baby Holly, Our hearts hurt so much right now. We love you so much. Love, Mam and Lee xx See you soon, beautiful".

Another, "Always loved, never forgotten. You'll never be out of our thoughts. You were amazing. All our love, Nana and Grandad xxxx".A crowdfunding page raising money for Holly's family has surpassed its goal of £3,000 by collecting £4,500 in donations.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words.

“Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is ongoing, and I’d like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham – and beyond – who have greatly assisted with our enquiries and shown their support.

“While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

She added: “Officers will remain in the area over the coming days, and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak directly with them.

“With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“I would also remind people that the person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230127-0795.

