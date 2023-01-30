A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5:10pm on Friday and later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a district judge at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 January after being charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.

The Gateshead teenager was not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing.

Wearing a grey prison tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation until his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday February 1.

District judge Paul Currer told the youth: “The allegations against you are very serious. For that reason you can’t be dealt with in this court. I am going to send your case to the crown court.”

Holly Newton, 15, was described as a "bright and bubbly" girl. Credit: Family

Holly was from Haltwhistle and was a pupil at Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham.

Her family has paid tribute to her as a "bright and bubbly girl" and said she was a talented dancer.

A candle-lighting service was held at Hexham Abbey over the weekend so people could pay tribute to Holly. An online fundraiser has also raised thousands of pounds in her memory.

