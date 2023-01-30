The family of a 15-year-old girl who died in an alleged stabbing have paid tribute to their "bright and bubbly" girl.

Holly Newton died as a result of her injuries following the alleged assault in Hexham, Northumberland, on Friday 27 January.

The teenager, from Haltwhistle, loved dancing and was described by her family as a talented performer.

She was a pupil at Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham, which also issued a statement paying tribute to the teenager.

In a statement, Holly's family said: "Holly was such a bright and bubbly girl who was so passionate about her family and many friends.

"She was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin. “Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people – not just in Hexham – but all over the North East.

“Holly also loved dancing and was so talented – and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us.

“Rest in peace to our baby girl – we love you so much and our lives will never be the same without you here. You touched so many hearts and you will be missed beyond words by all of your family and loved ones.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone in the community for their support and kind words. We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve, as we process what has happened.”

A statement issued by Holly's school said: "We are in shock after the terrible events of Friday evening and devastated at the loss of Holly, a truly lovely student who was quiet, conscientious, helpful and kind.

"Our thoughts are with Holly’s family at this time of unbearable pain. We will come together as a school community on Monday to support each other as we grieve."

Flowers were left at the scene of the suspected stabbing in Hexham. Credit: NCJ Media

Emergency services were called to the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5:10pm on Friday to reports that a teenage boy, 16, and girl, 15 had been injured.

Police said they had suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

They were both taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Holly died.

The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Another boy, 16, was arrested and later charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday 30 January.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Holly’s family and loved ones at this devastating time as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in every way they can and we would ask that they are continued to be given the privacy they need following this tragic incident.

“With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information, who has not yet shared it, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230127-0795.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...