Holly Newton died after a suspected stabbing in Hexham. Credit: Family photo.

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a teenage girl who died following a suspected stabbing in Hexham in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, from Haltwhistle, died from injuries sustained in a suspected assault on Friday 27 January. A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the alleged attack. He remains in hospital.

Another 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

An online fundraising page has collected more than £7,500 worth of donations from well wishers."

People donating, left heartfelt messages such as "fly high Holly", "this is a tragedy beyond words" and "We hope you can take some comfort in knowing that all of your community are praying for your family at this heartbreaking time".

Police were called to the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5:10pm on Friday 27 January, to a report of a teenage boy and girl injured.

Emergency services attended where the boy and girl - aged 16 and 15 respectively - suffered serious injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article".

They were both taken to hospital, where the girl died later that evening.

A 16-year-old boy charged with with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon remains in police custody.

The teenage boy is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday 30 January.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts are with all loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can.

"We are determined to find out what happened and bring anyone involved to justice."

