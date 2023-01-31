A 12-year-old was knocked unconscious after being attacked by two unknown males in a supermarket car park.

Police say the boy was walking across the car park at Sainsbury's onto Bishopton Road, in Stockton, on Monday 23 January when he was attacked by two males. They were described as being of school age and wearing blue hoodies.

The assault is reported to have happened between 3:30pm and 3:45pm.

The boy described being pulled to the ground in the bushes between the supermarket and Bishopton Road and having his arm and head stamped on, whereupon he briefly lost consciousness.

Staff from the store came across the boy and assisted him, called police and contacted his parents.

The boy then attended hospital to be checked over, where he received treatment for a sprain to his wrist, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

Inquiries are on-going, with Cleveland police appealing for witnesses, dash-cam footage from drivers or from anyone with private CCTV.

Those who can help are being urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting the reference 013778.

