Searches have been taking place for a pensioner who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Frank Robson was reported as missing from his home in Northumberland on Monday 9 January.

The 72-year-old, from Haltwhistle, has not been seen since the early hours of that day.

Northumbria Police’s specialist search and rescue teams are continuing to try to locate Mr Robson, with extensive searches and door-to-door enquiries having taken place in the Haltwhistle area over the past two weeks.

Detectives issued a fresh appeal on Tuesday 31 January, calling on the public to get in touch with any information on Mr Robson’s whereabouts.

Detective Sergeant Kristopher Blacklock, of Northumbria Police, said: “Frank’s family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for him and we continue to support them at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“Since Frank was reported missing we have carried out an extensive search of the local area but unfortunately thus far we have not been able to locate him.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts, no matter how small, to contact us immediately.”

Mr Robson is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with a close shaved head.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference NP-20230109-0570.

Members of the public can also use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police's website to provide information.

