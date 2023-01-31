Police stopped a vehicle after spotting an 11-month old baby lying "completely unrestrained" on the seat.

Officers said the baby could have "flown" through the windscreen if a collision had occurred.

The vehicle was stopped by officers from Durham and Cleveland Road Policing Unit in Darlington on Sunday 29 January.

Drivers have been warned of the dangers of having unrestrained children as passengers.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Whatever you may believe, it is simply not possible to hold onto a child during a collision."

The driver was reported for offences and was told they had to walk from the scene, carrying the child.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...