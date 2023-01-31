A 22-year-old man has been jailed for six months for carrying a knife in a public place.

Christopher Morrison, of Shields Road, Byker, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and was sentenced by Newcastle Magistrates' on Monday 16 January.

The court heard that on Saturday 14 January, officers spotted Morrison snorting a white substance from a bollard outside Newcastle Central station and carried out a stop and search.

When asked if he was carrying anything that could potentially harm the officers, Morrison admitted he was carrying a blade in his front pocket for protection. Officers then took the kitchen knife from him.

Investigating officer PC Chris Abbott said: "There is no excuse for carrying what can be a lethal weapon in a public place.

"We are pleased that this arrest means another knife off the streets and potentially lives saved as a result."