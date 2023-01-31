Watch Rachel Bullock's report:

The mother of a Teesside woman who ended her life after her benefits were stopped, has been to the Court of Appeal in London hoping to win the right to a second inquest into her daughter's death.

Jodey Whiting died in February 2017. Due to its legal restrictions, the first inquest into her death could not consider a recent decision by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to stop her benefits.

On Tuesday 31 January, her mother Joy Dove travelled 300 miles to the capital, to appeal for a second, fuller inquest, which her lawyers argue is needed in the interests of justice.

Campaigners supporting Mrs Dove met her outside the Court, with a vigil to her daughter Jodey.

Mrs Dove said: "I felt I was strong until I turned up today. I've seen these ladies with their pictures and flowers, you know a silent vigil for Jodey, it was really emotional."

In the two day hearing, Mrs Dove's lawyers are making submissions to three high court judges asking for a second inquest into Jodey's death.

The submissions include how Joy Dove did not have legal representation at Jodey's first inquest, which only lasted 37 minutes.

During the appeal, the court heard how in December 2016 the DWP wrote to Jodey to arrange a work capability meeting.

At the time, Jodey had been housebound with pneumonia and had a cyst on the brain. She did not open the letter.

Two months later in February 2017, Jodey was told her benefits were being terminated. She took her own life on 21 February.

Mrs Dove told ITV News her daughter's stress was "unbelievable."

"She said to me 'mam what am I going to do? I can't walk out the door. She cried and said 'I can't walk out the door, I can't breathe, I can't go sign on."

"I want justice for my daughter, and also to help others."

Mrs Dove's lawyers argue that a second inquest would give a coroner more scope to fully investigate the circumstances leading up to Jodey's death - including the impact of her benefits being stopped.

Merry Varney, a partner at Leigh Day Solicitors said: "Joy has always believed that the DWP's shocking failings, as the High Court described them, were a cause to her daughter's death.

"We really hope today that the Court of Appeal will understand the importance of investigating fully and fearlessly in an inquest the role of the DWP in her daughter's death."

In response, the DWP said it cannot comment on active legal proceedings, but that it " is an incredibly tragic case and our condolences remain with Ms Whiting's family."

A previous independent report into the DWP's handling of Jodey's case found multiple and significant failings.

Mrs Dove added: "I just can't describe it, but I keep on as a mother. I take each day as it comes, but the fight's always there for Jodey - She's up there with me, I know she's with me."

More evidence will be heard by the court on Wednesday 31 January, with a judgement being announced at a later date.