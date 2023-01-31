Obi-Wan Cleanobi, the Trusty Dusty and Orlando Broom are among the picks to name a new fleet of street sweepers.

Children from Redcar and Cleveland borough came up with the names for the sweepers, which will be displayed on the side of vehicles.

The other winning names were Clean up Clarence, Sweepasaurus Rex, Sweepy Jean and Clean Cleo.

Six-year-old Inara Kell, from Saltburn came up with The Trusty Dusty, and said: "I chose ‘The Trusty Dusty’ because it sounds funny - it makes me think of something that cleans and dusts and is trusty to use. I'll be very excited to see it on the streets because naming it almost makes me feel like I'm the one driving it."

Edward Prest, from Eston, in the cab of his street sweeper, Sweepy Jean. Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Council

Councillor Barry Hunt, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and housing for Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: “I would like to thank all the young people who got involved and suggested a name for our street sweepers – there were some brilliant entries, and it was a difficult decision to choose the winners.

“The competition was designed to be a bit of fun for young people in the area, but also to help raise awareness of littering and encourage residents to take pride in their local neighbourhoods.

“Hopefully when residents see The Trusty Dusty, Clean-up Clarence and the other street sweepers working hard to keep the area clean and tidy it will bring a smile to their face, and also inspire them to do their bit to make Redcar and Cleveland an even cleaner and greener borough.”

Sisters Abi Prunty, aged 9, and Sophie Prunty, aged 7, who thought of the name Clean up Clarence, added: “We hope it really makes a difference to litter around the area, especially in Redcar near the beach.

"We hate to see litter that might blow into the sea and end up killing animals. We always pick up rubbish on the beach - it's so easy to do and then if everybody did it would make a big difference.”

The seven new street sweepers were bought last year. Three run on hydro-treated vegetable oil fuel, producing 92% less CO2 emissions than diesel, a council spokesperson said.

(L-R) Competition winners Abi Prunty, 9, Irana Kell, 6, Edward Prest, 11 months and mum Michelle, Sophie Prunty, 7 and Clifford Forward, 11. Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

