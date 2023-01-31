People urged to take up Covid vaccine before booster programme ends next month

People across the North East and North Yorkshire are being urged to get their Covid booster jabs before it's too late.

Those in the region eligible for the jab have until Sunday 12 February to get the coronavirus vaccine, before the NHS' vaccination programme ends.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) say people aged between 16 and 49 are not considered at risk, and so the booster campaign should end at the same time as the autumn campaign.

The February date will be the last chance for people to get a Covid booster unless future campaigns are agreed by the JCVI and Government.

Over 2.7 million people in the North East and Yorkshire have had their Covid-19 autumn booster.

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS England’s North East and Yorkshire Medical Director and Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Whether it’s your first booster or you’re eligible for an autumn booster, I want to encourage anyone who hasn’t yet come forward to book an appointment in the next couple of weeks.

“The vaccine will top up your immunity against Covid and keep you and your loved ones protected."

She added: “Covid-19 remains dangerous and even life-threatening for some, especially older people and younger people with long-term health conditions.

"The seasonal booster reduces the chances of serious illness and protects against Omicron variants.”

