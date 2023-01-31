A Northumbria Police officer has been sacked after having a sexing relationship with a vulnerable victim who he met while investigating crimes against her.

Last week, the policeman known only as Officer J, was found guilty of gross misconduct. He faced three allegations relating to a woman he met in 2004 when she reported problems she was having with her neighbours.

A hearing heard how Officer J tried to have sex with the woman during her sleep and without her consent.

He was accused of touching the mum, known as Ms A, without her consent, having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable victim and engaging in sexual activity or inappropriate behaviour while on duty.

The Northumbria officer admitted to a relationship with Ms A, but claimed it was consensual and occurred while he was off duty. He also said he was unaware the woman was vulnerable.

Ms A however said she had never had a consensual relationship with Officer J.

Following three days of evidence, the panel found all allegations against the police officer to be proven and said the allegations amounted to gross misconduct.

Olivia Checa-Dover, who represents Northumbria Police's professional standards department, said that Officer J's actions were so serious that the only outcome should be immediate dismissal.

Officer J no longer works for the force.

Ms Checa-Dover added: "The findings are of the highest gravity, this is behaviour of the most serious type."We have the harm to Ms A, we also have the harm in relation to public confidence, which is at its thinnest on this issue."

Chair of the panel Adrian Phillips confirmed all allegations were upheld when passing judgement.

He said: “The panel finds that Officer J breached standards of professional behaviour. The panel has looked at the conduct as a whole. The panel views what Officer J did as one course of conduct. The panel has decided Officer J’s conduct amounts to gross misconduct.”

Northumbria Police have declined to comment on this specific case but referred to the Professional Standards Department which outlines the behaviour expected of the force.

It said: "We are committed to dealing robustly with those whose behaviours and attitudes are simply not acceptable. And we will do so with openness and transparency.

“When you join the police you rightly commit yourself to upholding the law and the highest set of professional standards. This extends to when you are off-duty as well as when you are at work.

“A great deal of exceptional work is going on day-in day-out fighting crime and keeping people safe and we are determined to ensure this is not undermined by the actions of those who show a disregard for what we stand for.”

