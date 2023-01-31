A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found dead on grass in a residential area.

Jason Lord, 50, from Newcastle died in January after suffering facial injuries which police said were consistent with having been assaulted.

Officers were alerted just after 8:20pm on 20 January by the North East Ambulance Service, which had been called following a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Brigham Avenue area of Kenton.

He was confirmed as dead at the scene.

Specially-trained family liaison officers are continuing to offer Mr Lord’s family support.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on February 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police remain with Jason’s family as they attempt to navigate their loss.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need and keep asking that their privacy is respected by everyone at this awful time.”

He added: “I would like to thank the team of officers who have been working tirelessly on this tragic case, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.

“I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Following Mr Lord's death, his family said in a statement: "Jason was a loving son and a loving brother. He was the heart of our family and loved his mam to bits.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Northumbria Police's website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230120-0995.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...