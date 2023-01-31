A North East university has announced proposals to create a campus in London alongside investing in its facilities in the region.

Sunderland University said it plans to create a new campus in Canary Wharf and is also investing £250 million to redevelop the city's St Peter's campus.

The university said it intends to invest the money over the next 10 years, with the first phase including a £100m redevelopment of its St Peter's campus - which will see the creation of a new library, student centre and International Business School.

The first phase also includes investment in the university's London campus, with a new hub at Canary Wharf, in London's financial district.

The university has invested £75 million on its facilities in the last five years.

From later this year until 2027, over £100m will be spent on the riverside campus during the first phase of the redevelopment. Credit: Sunderland University

The first phase of the redevelopment work will begin later this year until 2027.

It will see the St Peter's campus, which is next to the National Glass Centre, invest in a new library, research facilities, and student centre.

The next stage of the decade-long project will include a focus on investing in health-related innovation and a new sports ground.

The chair of the University’s Board of Governors, Farooq Hakim, said: “Such an investment will protect and enhance the long-term educational and financial sustainability of the university for both students and staff.

"It also reflects the university’s care for its people, as we want everyone here to have access to the best possible facilities on our different campuses”.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and chief executive of the University, said: “This investment reflects the standing and confidence of the University as it seeks to fulfil its life-changing purpose.

"It reflects too the transformational change that is taking place in the city of Sunderland, making it a great place to study, live and work."

He added: "Alongside that, a new campus building in London will support the outstanding work we do in the capital, building on more than a decade of growth there.

“Students and staff will benefit from state-of-the art facilities in both Sunderland and London, enhancing our strong reputation for high-quality learning and teaching, and our society-shaping research and knowledge exchange activity.”

Sunderland University has about 27,500 students based at campuses in Sunderland, London and Hong Kong.