A horse-loving man with a life-limiting condition shared a heartwarming moment with an equine visitor after his NHS physiotherapist arranged for it to come to his front garden.

Terry Davis, from Stockton has been treated by staff from the specialist palliative care team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust over the last few months, when his physiotherapist, Debra Alton, discovered his love of horses.

Ms Alton was helping Mr Davis therapeutically, when she decided to help reignite his passion for the animal.

She said: “During my conversations with Terry it became clear of his love of horses. Terry owned up to 15 horses at one point – but sadly had to find new homes for them due to his deteriorating health.

“We often exchanged experiences during his physiotherapy sessions about them and this gave Terry a lot of comfort talking about normal life situations, rather than the constant reminder about his ill health, and made it him feel like a normal person."

Ms Alton added: “I always joked that one day I was going to bring my horse to meet him and that I would just turn up with my trailer and he could see him from the window."

With the consent of Mr Davis' family, Ms Alton took her horse, a 21-year-old gelding named Mr Riley to meet him.

During the visit Mr Davis was able to interact with Mr Riley through the window of his front room, with family, friends and neighbours watching on.

Mr Davis said, “I was so happy and humbled to receive a visit from Deb’s horse.

“I can’t believe someone would do that for me – it made me feel very special and loved.”

The visit was special not just because of Mr Davis' passion, but horses are widely used for therapeutic purposes.

Ms Alton described the experience as amazing, saying Mr Davis' family never thought the visit would happen.

Ms Alton's 21-year-old gelding, Mr Riley, was a big hit with Mr Davis. Credit: North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

“Terry did not know it was happening and his wife Janet just said that she had a surprise for him," said Ms Alton, "Terry was completely overwhelmed, as were his family and others watching on.”

She added: “I think if Mr Riley was invited in he would have quite happily gone in the house!

Terry’s wife Janet said: “Terry was very overwhelmed by it all – we couldn’t believe how Debra went above and beyond to do all that for him, it was unbelievable.

“What a memory. The family were so grateful it was amazing!”

