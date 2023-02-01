Beyonce is back on tour, and back in the North East.

The multi-award winning singer announced her RENAISSANCE tour on Wednesday 1 February, with stops around the globe including one night in Sunderland.

Last time she was in the North East was back in 2016, when she played to a sell-out crowd at the Stadium of Light.

She is due to make her return to the ground on 23 May 2023.

The last time the singer toured like this was in 2018 for the On The Run tour with 48 stops across America and Europe.

Sunderland is one of only three UK cities to host the tour:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff: 17 May

Murrayfield, Edinburgh: 20 May

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: 29 May, 30 May, and 2 June.

Last month, Beyonce performed her first headline show in four years with a controversial show at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai.

The set leaned heavily on songs rarely or never-before performed live, and did not debut any tracks from the RENAISSANCE album, which is nominated for two Grammys.

It has not yet been confirmed as to when tickets will be released with Beyonce's website simply saying "soon".