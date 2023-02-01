An 86-year-old woman has died from a house fire in Newcastle.

It happened at a semi-detached house on Pelham Court in Kingston Park on Monday 30 January.

Six firefighters entered the address and rescued the woman, who unfortunately died from her injuries.

Tyne and Wear Fire Service (TWFRS) and Northumbria Police are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

Area Manager Paul Russell, of TWFRS, said: “Any death connected to a fire is devastating and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this time.

“Our crews were on scene within minutes of the emergency call and were able to rescue the resident from the property.

“But despite our firefighters and blue light colleagues fighting tirelessly to help save the life of the resident, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire has now been launched by TWFRS and Northumbria Police.

“With any fatal fire in the region we will always look to see if there is anything we can learn to help keep the communities of Tyne and Wear safe from harm.”

Detective Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this difficult time.

“We will be looking to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire in the coming days and we will then prepare a report for the coroner.”

