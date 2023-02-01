A man has died in a collision after a heavy goods vehicle crashed off the A19 on the outskirts of Northallerton.

Emergency services including ambulance, air ambulance, fire service and the police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

The man died at the scene at 11:27am despite efforts to save his life and attempts are being made to contact his family.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating the collision which happened on the southbound carriageway around one mile after the Osmotherley turn off.

The road was closed until 7:40pm while investigators examined the scene and allowed for the safe removal of the heavy goods vehicle.

National Highways teams also cleared debris from the road.

Witnesses to the incident and motorists with dash cam footage are urged to come forward to police.

Officers said they particularly need to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...