Fans said they "would pay to see Bruno" wearing his magic hat Credit: Family photo

Newcastle favourite Bruno Guimarães has made a young fan's celebrations even sweeter by helping out with his charity appeal.

Eight-year-old Wilfy is raising funds for the NUFC Fans Foodbank, and already secured £3,000 in donations. Inspired by the chant that often rings around St James' Park, Wilfy made 'Bruno's Magic Hat' come to life.

Wilfy has been desperate to meet his hero and show off his creation, and as the dream of reaching Wembley came true, so did Wilfy's wish.

Dad, Alan Hodgson, got in touch with the Midfielder's agent, and true to his word, the Brazillian-born player arranged to meet the schoolboy after the second-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at St James' Park.

Alan said the meeting between the pair was magic. "It was after 11pm by the time he saw him but he came alive when he came out. Wilfy has learned how to say 'I Love You' in Portugese and said it to him.

"He gave him a bag of presents for Bruno, his partner and his little one. He gave him a 'Geordie passport' and a keyring that said 'Keep Calm I'm A Geordie' and some sweets from Brazil."

Fundraiser Wilfy also donates £2 from his pocket money to charity for every famous person he gets a photograph with.

"I know all parents say this, but he's a real star and cares so much."

Fan-favourite Bruno asked Wilfy if he could try on his 'magic hat' Credit: PA

It was an eventful night at St James Park for Bruno, not only as his club are confirmed title-players at Wembley, but he was on the receiving end of a red card in the 81st minute.

The 2-1 victory on Tuesday 31 January, gave the Magpies a 3-1 win on aggregate, booking Eddie Howe's side a long-awaited trip to Wembley on Sunday 26 February.

The victory over Southampton fuels Newcastle's hopes of ending their 54-year trophy drought.

The Magpies have not collected major silverware since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph, and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup.

