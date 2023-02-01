What a night for Newcastle United who have bagged a place in a League Cup final for the first time in 47 years.

The man who helped them do it, is one of our own.

Local hero Sean Longstaff, from North Shields, scored the first-half double to secure a 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg victory over Southampton.

The 2-1 victory at St James' Park gave the Magpies a 3-1 win on aggregate, booking Eddie Howe's side a long-awaited trip to Wembley on Sunday 26 February.

Speaking after the match, Sean Longstaff said it means so much to help his local club progress: "It is really special, not just for me but for every person from Newcastle, it has been such a long time since there has been a night like this.

"To spend it with this group and me being from here, it is just an unbelievable night. It is not about me, it is the about the team that the manager has put together here, I am so proud of everyone."

Lonstaff added that he hopes this isn't a one off for Newcastle United: "It is amazing. If you'd have said to anyone 12 months ago what was going to happen, they would have laughed.

"Since the takeover we have brought in quality players. It is really special and emotional for me what we are building here. We don't want to stop, we want to have nights like this every season. It is just amazing."

The victory over Southampton fuels Newcastle's hopes of ending their 54-year trophy drought.

The Magpies have not collected major silverware since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph, and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup.

The win on Tuesday 31 January played out in front of both Magpies and Hollywood royalty, with Idris Elba and Bob Moncur, the last man to lift a trophy in the famous black and white shirt in 1969, in attendence.