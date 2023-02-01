Teachers' strike halts lessons for children across the North East

Teaching staff have joined picket lines across the Tyne Tees region today Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The first national strike of teaching staff in 15 years is taking place across the region.

Today, (1 February) marks the first of seven planned walkouts in a dispute over pay. The National Education Union (NEU) want a 12% pay rise for its members, rather than the 5% offered by the government.

The union argues that the average teacher's pay has fallen by 13% in real terms since 2010.

Staff on strike have gathered on picket lines across the region Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Teacher Ryan Brown, who is standing on a picket line in Stockton said: "Unfortunately, we have come to a situation in education where it's been underfunded for so many years now that children's education is suffering every day.

We have got so many teachers teaching out of subject, an increased reliance on supply staff. Obviously it's not an ideal situation, we do apologise for any disruption on the day, but what I can say is, this is a fight that has come with the best of interests, it's all for the future of education."

The government offered a 5% pay-rise in September - but Unions are calling for an above inflation increase. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Here is a full list of all the schools that will be closed in our region:

Northumberland

  • Ponteland High

  • Newshaw Primary

Newcastle

  • Newcastle Futures

  • Benfield School

  • Walkergate Community School

  • St Mary's Catholic School, Benton Park Road

  • Gosforth Academy

  • Walker Riverside Academy

  • Jesmond Park Academy

  • Hotspur Primary School

  • Thomas Walling Primary Academy

  • Cheviot Primary

Sunderland

  • Biddick Academy, Washington

  • St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College

  • Southmoor Academy

  • Town End Academy

Darlington

  • St John's Church of England Academy.

Middlesbrough

  • Trinity

North Tyneside

  • Marine Park First School

  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Shields

  • Kings Priory School, Huntington Place

  • Kings Priory School, Percy Park Site

  • Whitley Bay High

  • Monkseaton Middle School

  • Marden Bridge

  • Moorbridge

  • Longbenton College

Durham

  • Consett, NDA, The Croft,Newker and Framwellgate

  • North Park Primary

  • Newker Primary

  • Shotton Primary

  • Durham Johnston

  • Croft Community School

  • Shotley Bridge Primary

  • Cotsford Primary School

  • St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Blackhill

  • The Meadows School

  • Villa Real School

  • Stanhope Barrington Primary School

  • Ouston Primary

  • St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College Lanchester

  • The Oaks Secondary School

  • Bowburn Primary School

  • Park View School

  • Framwellgate School

Stockton

  • Holy Trinity Rosehill

  • The Grangefield

  • Egglescliffe School

  • Whinstone Primary

  • Conyers School

Hartlepool

  • High Tunstall School

Gateshead

  • Glynwood Primary

  • Hill Top School

  • Kingsmeadow

  • Thorp Academy

  • Cardinal Hume

South Tyneside

  • St Joseph's, Hebburn

  • Hebburn Comp

  • Jarrow School

  • The Beacon Centre

  • Mortimer Community College

  • Hadrian Park Primary School

  • Harton Academy

  • Hebburn Lakes Primary School

  • St Joseph's Catholic Academy

  • Whitburn C of E Academy

  • Hebburn Comprehensive School

Members of teaching unions marched down Northumberland St in Newcastle Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Will my child's school be closed?

The decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a maintained school is being left to the headteacher.

The National Education Union (NEU) is required by law to provide schools with the number of members that it is calling on to take strike action in each workplace, but the union does not have to provide the names of members.

Teachers are under no obligation to tell their headteacher that they intend to strike, which means headteachers and academy trust bosses are unlikely to know how many of their staff will be taking strike action until the last minute.