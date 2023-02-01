Teachers' strike halts lessons for children across the North East

The first national strike of teaching staff in 15 years is taking place across the region.

Today, (1 February) marks the first of seven planned walkouts in a dispute over pay. The National Education Union (NEU) want a 12% pay rise for its members, rather than the 5% offered by the government.

The union argues that the average teacher's pay has fallen by 13% in real terms since 2010.

Staff on strike have gathered on picket lines across the region Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Teacher Ryan Brown, who is standing on a picket line in Stockton said: "Unfortunately, we have come to a situation in education where it's been underfunded for so many years now that children's education is suffering every day.

We have got so many teachers teaching out of subject, an increased reliance on supply staff. Obviously it's not an ideal situation, we do apologise for any disruption on the day, but what I can say is, this is a fight that has come with the best of interests, it's all for the future of education."

The government offered a 5% pay-rise in September - but Unions are calling for an above inflation increase. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Here is a full list of all the schools that will be closed in our region:

Northumberland

Ponteland High

Newshaw Primary

Newcastle

Newcastle Futures

Benfield School

Walkergate Community School

St Mary's Catholic School, Benton Park Road

Gosforth Academy

Walker Riverside Academy

Jesmond Park Academy

Hotspur Primary School

Thomas Walling Primary Academy

Cheviot Primary

Sunderland

Biddick Academy, Washington

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College

Southmoor Academy

Town End Academy

Darlington

St John's Church of England Academy.

Middlesbrough

Trinity

North Tyneside

Marine Park First School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Shields

Kings Priory School, Huntington Place

Kings Priory School, Percy Park Site

Whitley Bay High

Monkseaton Middle School

Marden Bridge

Moorbridge

Longbenton College

Durham

Consett, NDA, The Croft,Newker and Framwellgate

North Park Primary

Newker Primary

Shotton Primary

Durham Johnston

Croft Community School

Shotley Bridge Primary

Cotsford Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Blackhill

The Meadows School

Villa Real School

Stanhope Barrington Primary School

Ouston Primary

St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College Lanchester

The Oaks Secondary School

Bowburn Primary School

Park View School

Framwellgate School

Stockton

Holy Trinity Rosehill

The Grangefield

Egglescliffe School

Whinstone Primary

Conyers School

Hartlepool

High Tunstall School

Gateshead

Glynwood Primary

Hill Top School

Kingsmeadow

Thorp Academy

Cardinal Hume

South Tyneside

St Joseph's, Hebburn

Hebburn Comp

Jarrow School

The Beacon Centre

Mortimer Community College

Hadrian Park Primary School

Harton Academy

Hebburn Lakes Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Academy

Whitburn C of E Academy

Hebburn Comprehensive School

Members of teaching unions marched down Northumberland St in Newcastle Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Will my child's school be closed?

The decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a maintained school is being left to the headteacher.

The National Education Union (NEU) is required by law to provide schools with the number of members that it is calling on to take strike action in each workplace, but the union does not have to provide the names of members.

Teachers are under no obligation to tell their headteacher that they intend to strike, which means headteachers and academy trust bosses are unlikely to know how many of their staff will be taking strike action until the last minute.