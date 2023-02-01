Teachers' strike halts lessons for children across the North East
The first national strike of teaching staff in 15 years is taking place across the region.
Today, (1 February) marks the first of seven planned walkouts in a dispute over pay. The National Education Union (NEU) want a 12% pay rise for its members, rather than the 5% offered by the government.
The union argues that the average teacher's pay has fallen by 13% in real terms since 2010.
Teacher Ryan Brown, who is standing on a picket line in Stockton said: "Unfortunately, we have come to a situation in education where it's been underfunded for so many years now that children's education is suffering every day.
We have got so many teachers teaching out of subject, an increased reliance on supply staff. Obviously it's not an ideal situation, we do apologise for any disruption on the day, but what I can say is, this is a fight that has come with the best of interests, it's all for the future of education."
Here is a full list of all the schools that will be closed in our region:
Northumberland
Ponteland High
Newshaw Primary
Newcastle
Newcastle Futures
Benfield School
Walkergate Community School
St Mary's Catholic School, Benton Park Road
Gosforth Academy
Walker Riverside Academy
Jesmond Park Academy
Hotspur Primary School
Thomas Walling Primary Academy
Cheviot Primary
Sunderland
Biddick Academy, Washington
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College
Southmoor Academy
Town End Academy
Darlington
St John's Church of England Academy.
Middlesbrough
Trinity
North Tyneside
Marine Park First School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, North Shields
Kings Priory School, Huntington Place
Kings Priory School, Percy Park Site
Whitley Bay High
Monkseaton Middle School
Marden Bridge
Moorbridge
Longbenton College
Durham
Consett, NDA, The Croft,Newker and Framwellgate
North Park Primary
Newker Primary
Shotton Primary
Durham Johnston
Croft Community School
Shotley Bridge Primary
Cotsford Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Blackhill
The Meadows School
Villa Real School
Stanhope Barrington Primary School
Ouston Primary
St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College Lanchester
The Oaks Secondary School
Bowburn Primary School
Park View School
Framwellgate School
Stockton
Holy Trinity Rosehill
The Grangefield
Egglescliffe School
Whinstone Primary
Conyers School
Hartlepool
High Tunstall School
Gateshead
Glynwood Primary
Hill Top School
Kingsmeadow
Thorp Academy
Cardinal Hume
South Tyneside
St Joseph's, Hebburn
Hebburn Comp
Jarrow School
The Beacon Centre
Mortimer Community College
Hadrian Park Primary School
Harton Academy
Hebburn Lakes Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Academy
Whitburn C of E Academy
Hebburn Comprehensive School
Will my child's school be closed?
The decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a maintained school is being left to the headteacher.
The National Education Union (NEU) is required by law to provide schools with the number of members that it is calling on to take strike action in each workplace, but the union does not have to provide the names of members.
Teachers are under no obligation to tell their headteacher that they intend to strike, which means headteachers and academy trust bosses are unlikely to know how many of their staff will be taking strike action until the last minute.