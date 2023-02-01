A teenager accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl faces trial in July.

Holly Newton and a 16-year-old boy were found injured after a suspected stabbing in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, shortly after 5:10pm on Friday 27 January.

They were taken to hospital, where Holly died.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The teenager accused of attacking them, who is 16 and cannot be named, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was remanded to custody.

A vigil will be held in Hexham on Friday to mark a week since Holly's death.

In a statement released on Monday her family said: "Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people, not just in Hexham, but all over the North East.

"Holly also loved dancing and was so talented - and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.

"She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us."

