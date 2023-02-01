Play Brightcove video

"Tell me ma, me ma, we won't be home for tea. We're going to Wembley..."

Newcastle United fans are looking forward to their first trip to a major cup final at Wembley this century.

The Magpies made it through to the Carabao Cup Final on a dramatic and emotional night at St James Park on Tuesday (31 January).

Two early goals from local boy Sean Longstaff gave them an unassailable lead in their semi-final against Southampton. Newcastle eventually won 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Reflecting on the Magpies' achievement of reaching their first cup final in decades, the owner of Charlotte's Flowers in North Shields spotted a window of opportunity to show her support. The window of the shop-front was decorated by local artist Creative Ginger.

Business owner and Newcastle United fan Charlotte Forrest said: "It's class to see it again. To see the atmosphere come back. It means the world".

The 'Wembley Buzz' spread quickly from the stands of St James' Park to streets afar. ITV Tyne Tees spoke to members of the public in Newcastle's Grainger Market.

For fans who have waited a generation to bring some silverware back to Tyneside, the reality is in touching distance.

Eddie Howe's men will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest in the final on Sunday 26 February.