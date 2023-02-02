Bomb disposal experts have been called to deal with a suspected unexploded Second World War device.

Police were called to an address in Churston Gardens, Cramlington at about 11am on Thursday 2 February.

The road was closed while officers and bomb disposal experts work at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am today (Thursday) we received a call about a suspected unexploded Second World War device located at an address in Churston Gardens, Cramlington.

“Officers and bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene and the road has been closed at this time while they work to dispose of the item safely.”

