Inquiries are ongoing after a body was found in the search for a missing woman.

Police had been trying to find Donna Shamoon, from Fishburn in County Durham.

Officers involved in the search have found a body this afternoon (Tuesday 2 February).

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 51-year-old Donna have been informed.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

