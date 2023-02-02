Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in a nightclub.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident in Middlesbrough in the early hours of Wednesday 1 February.

Cleveland Police said the man was stabbed at Stereo nightclub, in Zetland Road, at about 3:05am.

He suffered injuries to his hand and abdomen.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Currie in Middlesbrough CID on 101, quoting reference number 019511.

