A man who was awaiting sentencing after being convicted of child cruelty offences has died in custody.

Andrew Hadwin, 39, along with Cheryl Pickles, 35, had subjected children to prolonged physical and emotional abuse for several years.

Hadwin, from Bowburn, County Durham, has died at Durham Prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

The prisoner, who was due to be sentenced on April 28, died on Thursday 2 February.

He was convicted in January of three counts of rape, seven counts of neglect, and one count of perverting the course of justice. He was found not guilty of sexual activity with a child.

Pickles was found guilty of five counts of child cruelty and one of perverting the course of justice, but was found not guilty of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard the couple had forced children to eat soap, locked them in cupboards, and forced them into boiling hot showers and baths.

It was also heard the couple would withdraw their access to food, leaving the children to scavenge for scraps to eat. On one occasion they were found at 4am walking along to a supermarket four miles away to find something to eat.

Their conviction followed a four-year investigation, involving more than 150 witnesses.

It was launched after one of the children disclosed what happened to her to a trusted adult.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “HMP Durham prisoner Andrew Hadwin died on 2 February. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

