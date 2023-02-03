A memorial has taken place in Hexham at the exact time a teenage girl was fatally stabbed a week ago.

15-year-old Holly Newton and a 16-year-old boy were found injured after an incident in the Priestpopple area of the Northumberland town, shortly after 5:10pm on Friday 27 January.

They were taken to hospital, where Holly died. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Friends and family dressed in purple to attend the vigil at Hexham bandstand. Holly's mother attended with her partner, who read a statement they had written together.

Holly Newton was described as a "bright and bubbly girl" by her school. Credit: Family photo

Her family said: "Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people, not just in Hexham, but all over the North East.

"Holly also loved dancing and was so talented - and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.

"She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us."

Holly was a talented dancer who trained regularly at classes and took part in competitions around the country. Credit: Family photo

Our reporter Gregg Easteal spoke to Holly's aunt Jemma Green who said the family wanted the vigil to be about remembering the "special" teenager and who she was, not how she died.

Jemma said "you can't possibly think about Holly without smiling".

A teenager accused of murdering Holly faces trial in July. The defendant, a 16-year-old boy, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The Gateshead teenager cannot be named for legal reasons.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Holly's family via an online fundraising page.

