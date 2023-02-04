Striking ambulance workers have cancelled a picket as a mark of respect for a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.

The union GMB said it "wouldn't feel right" waving flags and protesting in Hexham, Northumberland, while the town was still in shock over the death of Holly Newton.

The teenager, from Haltwhistle, died on Friday 27 January after being stabbed in the Priestpopple area.

Ambulance workers across the country are due to go on strike on Monday 6 February.

A GMB Ambulance worker, based in Hexham, said: "It wouldn't feel right waving flags and protesting at a time when the whole town is in shock after the events of last week.

"All of mine and my colleagues’ thoughts are with Holly's family and loved ones."

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will stage pickets across the region.

Workers across the ambulance service are striking over the Government’s imposed 4% pay award.

