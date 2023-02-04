A Sunderland singer-songwriter has brought forward the release of her new track as she continues treatment for a brain tumour.

Faye Fantarrow is undergoing treatment in the USA after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, prompting a wave off support from the north east music community.

The 20-year-old has now released the track AWOL from her upcoming EP release of the same name.

The singer is signed to Bay Street Records, owned by Sunderland-born Eurythmics singer Dave Stewart. She says the time she spent recording with him will 'be forever special to her.'

The north east's music community has rallied around Faye in her bid to cover the cost of the treatment.

A special concert was held at The Fire Station in her hometown of Sunderland at the end of January, featuring acts such as Field Music, Frankie & the Heartstrings, Tom A Smith, Reali T, Komparrison, Nadedja and The Pale White.

