A woman has died after a collision involving a van in Haltwhistle.

Emergency services were called to a car park on Holme Terrace in the town shortly after 2.45pm on Friday 27 January, following reports a red and white VW Crafter van had collided with a pedestrian.

The woman, who was in her 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but passed away a week later.

Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers say the driver of the van is co-operating with their enquiries but they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time to help them fully understand what happened.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a tragic incident that has sadly seen a woman lose her life and our thoughts are very much with her family.“We are continuing to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and would like any witnesses who have not yet been in touch to please come forward.“We are also keen for the public to provide any dashcam footage, especially if they saw the vehicle – a red and white VW Crafter van – in the area before or after 2.45pm on January 27.“Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove to be key.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police directly using the Tell Us Something’ page on their website or call 101 quoting log NP-20230127-0584.

