The number of poaching offences in the region have almost halved as part of a project by Northumbria Police to tackle rural crime.

The Force set up a dedicated rural policing team in June 2020 with a focus on preventing and tackling rural crime, wildlife and poaching offences. That year, a total of 616 poaching offences were reported.

However following the launch of Operation Hawkeye, that number has fallen to 312 in 2022- almost half the level of two years previously.

The project has seen police work alongside neighbouring police forces to carry out targeted efforts to bring offenders to justice.

This has been done with the support of more than 50 Rural Crime Volunteers – residents who speak directly to on-patrol officers if they see anything suspicious.

A team of dedicated officers has been focussing on driving down crime in rural areas. Credit: Northumbria Police

Inspector Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police’s rural policing team, said: “A huge amount of work has been carried out by the whole team, our partners and volunteers over the last two-and-a-half years and these figures are testament to that.

“We are passionate about protecting those who live in the most remote areas of Northumbria and we know the impact that rural crime has on these communities.

“We will continue to pursue offenders using innovative methods and tactics, including our nine-force regional Community Protection Notices launched in November 2022 as one of the biggest anti-poaching crackdowns of its kind in the UK.

“Tackling and preventing poaching offences has been a priority for the team over the last few years. These offenders often use dogs to indiscriminately kill wildlife whilst leaving behind a trail of destruction by damaging fields and fences with vehicles.

“We will be looking to maintain the recent momentum and continue to hit rural criminals hard throughout 2023.

“As ever, we would ask the public to work with us. If you are a victim of crime or see anybody acting suspiciously, or you suspect them to be poaching in your communities, please report it to us. That way, we can take action against any perpetrators intent on committing rural crime in the Northumbria Force area.”

Northumbria Police is encouraging farmers and people in rural communities to join its Farmwatch scheme.

