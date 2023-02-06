Conflicting reports have said former Newcastle United player Christian Atsu has been pulled alive from rubble in an earthquake in Turkey have emerged on the evening of 6 February.

Atsu now plays for Turkish team Hatayspor, located in the city of Hatay, which is believed to be one of the worst affected areas by the disaster.

It is reported that the Ghanaian international is missing along with the club's sporting director Taner Savut, and an interpreter.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed thousands of people across Turkey and Syria.

Atsu joined the Turkish club Hatayspor as a free agent over the summer after leaving Saudi Pro League’s Al-Raed.

He joined Al-Raed in the summer of 2021 after his contract with Newcastle expired and had spent five seasons on Tyneside, making 121 appearances.

Portugese publication A Bola has said that Atsu is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained when he was reportedly trapped in the rubble after the earthquake.

However, a team mate from Hatayspor denied any claims that Atsu has been found, and Turkish authorities have also not confirmed the reports.

Earlier today Newcastle United said they were praying for positive news.

