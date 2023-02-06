Two people were left with serious injuries after a group of masked men broke into a home and assaulted them before allegedly stealing cash and jewellery.

Police were called to an address in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, at about 7:30pm on Sunday 22 January to reports of a disturbance.

Police say it is alleged three masked males arrived at the property in Hindsons Crescent South, on the A183 Chester Road in a silver Vauxhall Mokka.

They are alleged to have made threats and assaulted the occupants before taking cash and jewellery.

A 63-year-old man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his head, face and back. A woman, 64, suffered a serious, non-life-threatening arm injury. Both occupants were left shaken by the incident.

It was reported that the group have then got back into the Mokka parked outside of the address and driven away from the area.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers arrested three men – aged 20, 23, 32 – who have since been charged with joint aggravated burglary.

They appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on 25 January, and were remanded into custody until their next appearance on 22 February.

Detective Inspector Neal Craig, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident, and we are determined to establish the full facts and bring anyone found to be involved to justice.

“Firstly, I would like to commend the victims, and their family, who have shown great bravery ever since the report was made.

“This type of criminality will not be tolerated in our communities, and I am asking the public to come forward and assist our investigation.

“A number of enquiries have been carried out however we are keen to hear from anyone with information, in particular anyone who has CCTV or dashcam, and may have captured footage of the silver Vauxhall Mokka or of the suspects involved before or after the alleged incident.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please let us know as soon as possible. Your information could prove crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information, or footage, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 008853X/23.

