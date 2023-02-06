There are fears that a former Newcastle United player is trapped in the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey.

Reports from the country suggest that Christian Atsu, who played more than 100 times for the Magpies is among those missing.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.

More than 1,500 people are believed to have died in the quake.

Newcastle United tweeted to say they are praying for positive news.

Thousands of people have re-tweeted the message and left their own messages of support.

Atsu, who scored deep into stoppage time on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa, left St James’ Park during the summer of 2021 after making 121 appearances for the club.

The former Chelsea player has been with his current side since 2022.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning followed by a second of 7.5.

Around 1700 people are known to have died in the border region with rescue teams searching for survivors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...