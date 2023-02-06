A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire ripped through a home.

The property was destroyed in the fire, which started at about 7:20pm on Sunday 5 February.

A neighbour reported hearing a "massive bang" while flames were spotted coming from the semi-detached house on Sunnyside in Cramlington, Northumberland.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes for around two hours as a huge emergency service response descended on the scene.

One man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains on Monday 6 February - though his current condition is not known.

The property in Sunnyside was badly damaged in the fire. Credit: NCJ Media

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7:22pm yesterday to reports of a house fire at a private address in Sunnyside, Cramlington.

"We sent one doctor, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and three emergency ambulances. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

Emergency services have remained at the scene throughout the night and into Monday morning. A gasworks cordon is currently in place outside the house with workers from Northern Gas Networks in attendance.

Pictures from the scene show the property completely destroyed by fire, with all of the front windows blown out, while all that remains of the roof are charred beams.

Northumbria Police confirmed officers are now working to establish the events which led up to the fire.

A spokesman said: “Shortly after 7.20pm yesterday (Sunday), we were alerted to a house fire at a property on Sunnyside Road, Cramlington.

A neighbour reported hearing a large bang and flames could be seen coming from the home. Credit: NCJ Media

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and one man was taken to hospital, where he remains, with serious injuries.

“Due to concerns over the safety of the property, a number of residents in the street were evacuated.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...