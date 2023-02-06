A passenger on a train who wrestled a man to the ground to stop him from stealing a bike has been praised for his quick actions.

The suspected robber was detained on a Metro train in North Tyneside by a member of the public.

Northumbria Police said plain-clothed officers were carrying out patrols on the Metro network on Thursday 2 February.

At about 10pm, they were alerted to a man attempting to steal a bicycle as a train was passing near Palmersville station.

The owner was not prepared to hand over his bike and detained a suspect by wrestling him to the floor of the carriage.

Officers on board the train were then able to swiftly intervene and arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. He has since been released on bail with inquires ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, area commander for North Tyneside and Northumberland said: “This was a great arrest which came about as a result of our proactive patrols being carried out across the Metro network.

“I would like to commend the member of the public who bravely tackled the suspect to the ground while alerting our officers.

" While we would never actively encourage members of the public to put themselves at risk or harm, the individual in question acted quickly and decisively – and they should be very proud of themselves.

“I want the public to know that thefts of any kind will not be tolerated, and anybody found to be responsible will be put before the courts.

"We have uniformed and plain-clothed officers who are routinely patrolling across the Metro network to tackle any pockets of disorder and bring swift action against the minority who look to cause trouble or commit crime.

“As ever, I’d ask people to continue reporting suspicious behaviour to us so we can continue to stop thieves in their tracks.”

