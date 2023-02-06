A young fundraiser who created a "magic hat" in honour of his footballing hero appears to have started a new fashion trend.

Newcastle fan Wilfy was starstruck when Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães donned the 'magic hat' which the youngster had been using to fundraise for local foodbanks.

He came to meet the schoolboy following his side's Carabao Cup final second leg, in which they booked their place in a Wembley final for the first time in more than two decades.

The eight-year-old superfan created the hat - inspired by a much-loved chant by Newcastle United fans - to help those in need, saying it "makes him sad" that some in the community have to go without food.

It his helped him raise more than £3,000 and the style seems to have caught on - with a number of other stars also trying it on for size, including fan favourite Dan Burn.

New signing Harrison Ashby, who arrived from West Ham on transfer deadline day, was also keen to get in on the action.

It wasn't just Newcastle United stars jumping at the chance to try out the latest trend.

Ahead of his side's clash with the Magpies at St James' Park, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá - a close friend of Bruno - was also snapped in the snazzy headgear.

Newcastle United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday evening. Their next game will see them travel to Bournemouth

