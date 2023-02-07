A North East council has opened a public consultation about the future of three Gateshead leisure centres.

The consultation opened by Gateshead Council will run from 7 February to 8 May 2023.

Council bosses have said they are particularly interested in hearing the views from the Birtley and Lamesley community and users of Birtley Swimming Centre.

It comes as Gateshead Leisure Centre, Dunston Leisure Centre, and the Birtley sports hall had been named as the sites under threat of closing due to budget cuts.

More than 7,000 people responded to Gateshead Council's first public consultation voicing opposition to the proposals.

On 24 January 2023 it was agreed that a final public consultation will be used to inform the leisure review.

Cllr Martin Gannon, Leader of Gateshead Council said: “We are committing nearly million pounds to ensure that we have a rounded view of the impact potential closures will have on our residents.

"This will also provide additional time to ensure that community groups which have expressed an interest in running the leisure centres have a fair opportunity to present their business case.

“Closing leisure centres is a devastating decision to consider, I appreciate the impact that this will have on residents who frequently use these."

The council have said several community groups have come forward expressing an interest in community asset transfers. Groups will be considered on the strength of business cases.

If successful they would take on full responsibility of the leisure centres including operations and maintenance of the buildings and equipment.

An updated report will be submitted to Cabinet in June, following this further period of consultation. The final outcome of the review will include any proposals for closures of sites or Community Asset Transfer if appropriate.

Alice Wiseman, Director of Public Health said: “No Director of Public health would want to be recommending to Cabinet the closure of any local leisure services; however, this is a financially driven report as we must balance increasing needs across the community for our statutory Council services alongside a significant reduction in the revenue grant.

"The health and wellbeing of all our residents is a priority to me and the Council, but we have residents who are having to choose between heating and eating and we must endeavour to reach those who need our services.

“I fully accept concerns that the closure of the leisure centres will impact on the health and well-being of the residents that use them.

"I also understand that this could potentially lead to increased pressure on NHS services. In recent years initiatives such as social prescribing has been established with the aim of supporting residents to live an active life through activities which are free to access, such as walking.

“I am in contact with my NHS colleagues to discuss the impact that potential closures will have on them, will continue this dialog as we move through the next phase of the consultation process."

Residents can complete the consultation online or request a paper copy at any of the council leisure centres.

