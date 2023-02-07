A man in his 90s is being treated in hospital after a car crashed into a bollard.

Police say the one-vehicle collision happened at about 3:05pm on Monday 7 February.

Emergency services were called to Park Lane, in Sunderland, after a white Volkswagen Polo collided with a metal bollard.

The 91-year-old driver of the Polo was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His next of kin have been notified.

Police are now asking for anybody who believes they witnessed the collision – or who were in the area and saw a white Volkswagen Polo – to get in touch.

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and get in touch if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via its website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230206-0720. Alternatively, you can email 2570@northumbria.police.uk.

