A pair of thieves who robbed a newspaper delivery driver at knife-point while wearing Halloween masks have been jailed.

William Bogie and Leanne Craggs waved a machete at the delivery worker and then proceeded to steal his delivery van in the the early hours of 15 May last year.

Both were sentenced to jail time at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 6 February.

The court heard how the driver had started his rounds that day when he noticed a Nissan Juke had been following his route through South Tyneside.

When he arrived at the One Stop store in Cleadon to deliver their batch of newspapers, a man and woman wearing Halloween masks got out of the Juke and made their move.

William Bogie was jailed for six and a half years. Credit: Northumbria Police

The male offender – later revealed to be 45-year-old William Bogie – began to verbally threaten the driver, threatening to “chop him up”, while waving a machete at him.

Bogie then drove away from the area in the stolen delivery van, with his female accomplice, 43-year-old Leanne Craggs, driving away in the Juke.

The victim was physically uninjured in the ordeal but left shaken.

The incident was reported to police and an investigation was immediately launched, leading to the arrest of both Bogie and Craggs in connection with the robbery.

Leanne Craggs was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison. Credit: Northumbria Police

Bogie was identified on CCTV wearing the same clothing as described from the robbery while at a petrol station near to the A690 Durham Road in Sunderland.

A search was carried out at Craggs’ home address at a later date where detectives located two Halloween masks believed to have been worn in the robbery – as well as a large haul of newspapers dated the same day as the attack within the property and in a nearby back lane.

The stolen van – worth £25,000 – was also later recovered by police on patrol.

Police searched Craggs’ home address and found two Halloween masks believed to have been worn in the robbery. Credit: Northumbria Police

Leanne Craggs, of Villiers Street in Sunderland was later charged with robbery and pleaded guilty to the offence on the basis she did not know Bogie was armed in November.

She was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

William Bogie, of Somerset Cottages in Sunderland, was charged with a string of offences including robbery, possession of a bladed article and breach of bail conditions – as well as driving offences for being disqualified and no insurance use.

He denied all charges to put him but was later found guilty by a jury following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Bogie appeared before the same court where he was jailed for six and a half years.

Police found a large haul of newspapers at Craggs’ home address dated the same day as the attack. Credit: Northumbria Police

Detective Constable Chris Sengelow, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling incident which saw Bogie and Craggs target a lone delivery driver, going about his morning. There is simply no excuse for their behaviour – and I am pleased to see them both behind bars.

“It must have been a shocking ordeal for victim, who remained calm despite the despicable and threatening actions of the offenders involved.

"Not only were they shameless, but they were brazen in their approach – and thanks to CCTV footage found ahead of the robbery, and key evidence stashed at Craggs’ home – the jury were able to see through Bogie’s denial at court.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing Bogie and Craggs to justice. We will continue to do all we can to tackle perpetrators like this and ensure our region remains as safe a place as it possibly can be to live, work and visit.”

