A drink driver, who was more than twice over the legal limit, said he expected to pass a breathalyser test.

Barrie Davies drove his car into the back of another vehicle on Marske Road, in Saltburn, when it slowed to turn right.

He got behind the wheel after drinking strong lager while visiting a friend the previous day.

The 46-year-old was taken to the police station where he gave two breathalyser readings of 86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

Teesside Magistrates' Court heard how Davies had been drinking the evening before with a friend on 29 October.

Davies was banned from driving for 20 months at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Credit: Evening Gazette

Helen Sabiston, mitigating, said: "When he was breathalysed he fully expected it would have been below the prescribed limit."

District Judge Steven Hood heard that the defendant was dealing with personal difficulties and had turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Mrs Sabiston added: "Since the incident he has stopped drinking all together. It shocked him that he could feel OK to drive when clearly it was not the case."

Following the crash, where his car was written off, he had purchased an "old banger" which he has now taken to the scrap yard.

The court heard that Davies, of Birkdale Road, New Marske, was of previous good character before admitting the offence.

"It's unfortunate that at this time in life he has come before the court," added Mrs Sabiston.

The defendant has now purchased a bike and the court heard had been due to transfer within his role to Washington and he does not know whether he will be able to keep his employment.

Davies was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £743 as well as a £297 surcharge and £85 court costs.

