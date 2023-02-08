King and Queen Consort to hand out Maundy money at York Minster

The King and Queen Consort will distribute Maundy money at York Minster in April in the first such service since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The royal couple will attend the minster on 6 April for the traditional service where money is handed out to people in recognition of their work in the church and community.

King Charles last visited the city in November, when a statue to the late monarch was unveiled.

The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, said it was an honour the minster had been chosen for the first Maundy service of the new reign.

The historic service sees 74 men and 74 women - the number signifying the age of the Monarch - who have been selected from across the country to receive the Maundy, to thank them for their "outstanding Christian service" and for making a difference to people's lives.

Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus Christ washing the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper. The service is rooted in the ancient history and traditions of the church.

Dean Dominic said: “We are honoured that His Majesty has chosen York Minster to be his cathedral church for the first Maundy Service of his reign.

"Taking place in Holy Week, this historic service symbolises, humility, care, kindness and appreciation of others. The King’s Maundy gift will be a moment of celebration and thanksgiving for 148 exceptional people who have made an impact in their communities.”

The late Queen distributed the Royal Maundy at York Minster on two occasions: first on 30 March 1972 and again on 5 April 2012, during her Diamond Jubilee Year.

A plaque commemorating both visits can be found on the Queen’s Path between St William’s College and York Minster.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...