A man is in critical condition after a serious assault outside a pub.

A 39-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, following an assault on Monday 6 February.

The assault was reported to have happened in the town's Corporation Road, outside The Central at about 11:10pm.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in a "critical" condition in hospital, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Officers believe there may have been others in the area at the time of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Constable Joanne Williams on 101, quoting incident number SE23023775."

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at https://orlo.uk/o8Qok or by calling 0800 555 111.

